Aston Villa skipper happy with 'good start' despite Arsenal defeat

Unai Emery’s team have won one and lost one of their opening two Premier League matches, the same record as at the same point a year ago.

Last season began with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle, before Villa went to enjoy their best campaign in decades.

And skipper McGinn believes performances in victory at West Ham and Saturday’s home loss to Arsenal provide room for optimism.

“We’ve started this season better than we did last season and that’s encouraging,” said the Scot.

“As much as the result (against Arsenal) was disappointing, the start is much better and hopefully we can build on that.”

Villa head to Leicester on Saturday for their final match before the international break.

“We have an important game next week. We can’t dwell on it. It’s a strange period before the international break. We’ve still to hit our full rhythm and top form. But there’s many positive signs to make everyone look forward.”

McGinn’s words were echoed by Morgan Rogers, who believes Villa have given themselves plenty to build on.

Rogers was the stand-out player against Arsenal but ended on the losing side as Emery’s team failed to take their chances.

“I think for 60 to 65 minutes our gameplan worked perfectly. We tried to contain them, tried to stop their threats and also be a big threat and show what we’re about at the same time.

“And I think we did that, we created chances, big chances, for us to win the game.

“But that happens, it’s football, and they are where they are because they’re clinical in the final third. That’s what it came down to in the end.

“Everything else, we can be really proud of and definitely build on it going into the season.

“I want to play in these big games against the best players.

“Overall, I’m generally happy. I felt good out there, I felt fit, strong and I’m just going to try and keep building on this.

“And get better and better as the season goes on, but it’s a good start.”