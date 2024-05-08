Former West Brom defender Paul Holmes dies aged 56

The 56-year-old initially joined Albion on loan from Everton before later making a permanent switch.

During a three year spell at The Hawthorns he could go on to play more than 100 times for Albion between 1996 and 1999.

It was revealed last year that the ex-Albion man was battling cancer with friend and former Soccer AM presenter Helen Chamberlain raising money for a television for Holmes to watch during his recuperation.

Sadly it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that the defender had died, with a number of his former club's paying tribute to him.

Holmes had begun his career at Doncaster Rovers, before the first of two four year spells with Torquay United.

A club statement from The Gulls said: "On learning of his passing, everyone at Torquay United extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Kate, the Holmes family, and all of Paul’s friends at this very sad time.

"Rest in peace, Paul, and thank you for all of the wonderful memories you gave us all."

After a spell with Birmingham City, Holmes joined Everton. Former Everton team-mate, and current club ambassador, Ian Snodin said, “I knew Paul was unwell but I am deeply shocked by his passing. He was a fine player and a lovely guy to share a dressing room with. He got on well with all the lads and he was unfortunate not to play more games.”

Then following a loan spell with the club, Holmes joined Albion permanently and would go on to play 103 times for the club, scoring his only Albion goal in a 3-2 win over Swindon Town.