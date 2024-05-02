Shropshire Star
Ally Robertson: West Brom have to treat final day like a cup final

Well, Saturday’s big finale is almost upon us. I hope the mood of everyone behind us is sky-high to get that win. It will be like a cup final. There will be nerves, but this is for everybody connected with the Albion.

By Lewis Cox
Published
John Swift in action for Albion at Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The season as a whole has been great. It’s been a great effort from Carlos and the players. Now it’s just down to one game. Please, please!

The longer it stays 0-0 or it isn’t going our way on Saturday then anything can happen. I don’t want to be greedy but if we can score two early goals, then great.

I don’t want us to score and then sit back and defend, but keep on top.

