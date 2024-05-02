Ally Robertson: West Brom have to treat final day like a cup final
Well, Saturday’s big finale is almost upon us. I hope the mood of everyone behind us is sky-high to get that win. It will be like a cup final. There will be nerves, but this is for everybody connected with the Albion.
The season as a whole has been great. It’s been a great effort from Carlos and the players. Now it’s just down to one game. Please, please!
The longer it stays 0-0 or it isn’t going our way on Saturday then anything can happen. I don’t want to be greedy but if we can score two early goals, then great.
I don’t want us to score and then sit back and defend, but keep on top.