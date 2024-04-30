Hawthorns a sell-out for key West Brom clash

Additional tickets had been released, but have quickly been taken.

It's been a nervy few weeks for Baggies fans as Albion look to secure that all important play-off spot and ultimately promotion to the Premier League.

But the 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday has left the door slightly ajar for Hull City to claim an unlikely place on the final day.

A draw for Carlos Corberan's men will almost certainly be enough to earn a play-off spot with Albion's goal difference +11 compared to Hull's.

But three points is what the team will be aiming for, hoping to build some much needed momentum ahead of a two-legged semi final.

Preston lost 3-0 at home to Leicester last night as the Foxes were crowned division champions.

Kick-off vs the Lilywhites is 12.30pm this Saturday.