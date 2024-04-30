Hawthorns a sell-out for key West Brom clash
West Brom will be at full capacity this weekend as Preston North End visit The Hawthorns for the final day of the Championship season.
Additional tickets had been released, but have quickly been taken.
It's been a nervy few weeks for Baggies fans as Albion look to secure that all important play-off spot and ultimately promotion to the Premier League.
But the 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday has left the door slightly ajar for Hull City to claim an unlikely place on the final day.
A draw for Carlos Corberan's men will almost certainly be enough to earn a play-off spot with Albion's goal difference +11 compared to Hull's.
But three points is what the team will be aiming for, hoping to build some much needed momentum ahead of a two-legged semi final.
Preston lost 3-0 at home to Leicester last night as the Foxes were crowned division champions.
Kick-off vs the Lilywhites is 12.30pm this Saturday.