Carlos Corberan open and honest words following worrying defeat

The Baggies were dealt a potentially damaging setback with the 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough as the race for a play-off place heads to the final weekend.

It was just the second time under the Spaniard Albion have lost by three goals and a first run of three defeats. Corberan, whose side can almost certainly secure a play-off spot with a draw due to a far superior goal difference, said everyone at the club must analyse their effort.