Moussa Diaby looking to set the record straight in Lille
Moussa Diaby must hope tonight’s experience of Lille is better than his last.
By Matt Maher
Villa’s record signing was reminded of it, a 5-1 defeat when playing for Paris St Germain in 2019, during the pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.
“It is true, it was a hard defeat,” the France international winced. “I expect a tough game.
“I know this squad. Every year they have great players. I expect a difficult game, with a very compact block. I want to reach qualification.”