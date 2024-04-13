Carlos Corberan delivers Bielsa challenge to West Brom star Mikey Johnston

Celtic loan winger Johnston was yesterday crowned the division’s player of March for his electric form since checking in during the January window.

Championship defenders have wised up to the qualities of the Republic of Ireland international, who turns 25 next week. Head coach Corberan, whose side host Sunderland today, revealed the single sentence he heard from his ex-Leeds boss Bielsa, now redelivered to Baggies trickster Johnston.

“I said one sentence to him that I listened to from Bielsa – so it’s not my sentence!” Corberan said. “It’s Bielsa’s that I think (too). ‘Sometimes to make the same, you need to make double’.

“For me, this sentence is what happens. When nobody knows you, you surprise everyone. As soon as the people see your impact they are focused on you, so to make the same impact you need to work double.

“You can understand ‘double’ how you want. More hard work? Increase your resources? I would go more on these two things, increase your resources and work more so you can increase your resources. When people see your strength then they start to be focused on your strength.