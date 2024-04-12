The misses won't be remembered - but West Brom can't afford them if they reach the play-offs
You can afford to miss chances in a game against an already relegated side that has nothing to play for.
By Jonny Drury
When you're 2-0 up and the game is meandering towards a conclusion you can stomach them.
But when you're ten minutes from going out in a play-off semi-final second leg, it is a different story.
And that is where Brandon Thomas-Asante might find himself in just a few short weeks.
The striker is into double figures and given the fact he has been on the sidelines for a portion of the campaign - it is a pretty tidy return.