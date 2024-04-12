The misses won't be remembered - but West Brom can't afford them if they reach the play-offs

When you're 2-0 up and the game is meandering towards a conclusion you can stomach them.

But when you're ten minutes from going out in a play-off semi-final second leg, it is a different story.

And that is where Brandon Thomas-Asante might find himself in just a few short weeks.

The striker is into double figures and given the fact he has been on the sidelines for a portion of the campaign - it is a pretty tidy return.