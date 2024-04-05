West Brom have found stability in the middle - but back ups have part to play

There has been consistency in a number of areas of Corberan's West Brom side this season - none more so than in the centre of the park.

Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu have been the mainstays, playing in 38 and 39 of Albion's 40 league games respectively - with both turning out 41 times in all competitions.

That has made it a frustrating campaign for those waiting in the wings.

Jayson Molumby, up until his season ending injury at the turn of the year, was one who had seen his game time limited, along with Nathaniel Chalobah.