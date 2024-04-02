West Brom with a nod to Easter in their two bank holiday comebacks

To be honest, in different scenarios, they have done it twice.

At Millwall, Albion might not have looked dead and buried but they certainly didn't look like they were going to get anything from the game.

Until Grady Diangana was upended in the box, they looked to be heading for more misery at The Den.

And when Mileta Rajovic tapped in a second for Watford on Monday, it looked again like Albion were beaten.

But despite them being rightly criticised for two off colour displays - you have to give full credit for their fightback.