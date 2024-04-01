Huge boost for West Brom ahead of final push

It had been four long months since the long-serving winger suffered a hamstring injury against Leicester City.

But he has now made an important stride on his road to full fitness and Baggies boss Carlos Corberan was happy with his late contribution at The Den.

The Albion chief now explained that the task for Phillips is to now get to the levels where he can hit the good form he did earlier in the Championship campiagn.

He said: “It was important for him to have these minutes.