"There's no washbag...he still drives his Ford Fiesta" – secret to Tom Fellows' West Brom rise

Albion star Tom Fellows has won praise for steering clear of the pitfalls in football – and sticking with his Ford Fiesta.

By Lewis Cox
Tom Fellows has been lauded for the way he carries himself around Albion by coaches and players alike. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Mildly-mannered and softly-spoken Fellows has burst on to the scene at The Hawthorns in a wonderful breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old is respected by Albion staff and colleagues alike for a humble and low-profile character despite his rise to a key asset in Carlos Corberan's promotion-pushing side ahead of what is set to be a second England under-20 cap on Tuesday night.

Baggies under-21s boss Richard Beale has coached Fellows since the youth coach checked into the club in 2021 and insists Fellows' professional behaviour, and a resistance to "flashy" temptations, should be a guiding light to young colleagues.

