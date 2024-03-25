"There's no washbag...he still drives his Ford Fiesta" – secret to Tom Fellows' West Brom rise

Mildly-mannered and softly-spoken Fellows has burst on to the scene at The Hawthorns in a wonderful breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old is respected by Albion staff and colleagues alike for a humble and low-profile character despite his rise to a key asset in Carlos Corberan's promotion-pushing side ahead of what is set to be a second England under-20 cap on Tuesday night.

Baggies under-21s boss Richard Beale has coached Fellows since the youth coach checked into the club in 2021 and insists Fellows' professional behaviour, and a resistance to "flashy" temptations, should be a guiding light to young colleagues.