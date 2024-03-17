West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1 - Report

The Italy international came off the bench to score just his third goal of a season-long loan from Galatasaray.

Michail Antonio had earlier headed the Hammers in front and the striker also saw a second ruled out by VAR for handball.

West Ham then thought they had scored a stoppage time winner, only for Jarrod Bowen’s goal to also be ruled out for handball following a five-minute VAR check.

Analysis

Tomas Soucek clearly handled the ball within a foot of the line before it hit Bowen but remarkably, referee Jarred Gillett was still asked to consult his monitor before making a final decision.

That left Villa breathing a sigh of relief, though in truth Unai Emery’s team were worthy of their point after an improved second half performance.

This was the first time this season they have failed to follow up a league defeat with a victory but the mood feels markedly better than after the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham a week ago.

The latter’s loss to Fulham on Saturday, when they missed the chance to climb above Villa, was a reminder the race for Champions League football still has a long way to run. With nine matches to go, it is Emery’s men who remain in pole position.

The first of three matches without suspended skipper John McGinn, Emery handed first Premier League starts to Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran, though it was the introductions of Zaniolo and Mousa Diaby off the bench which really helped his team catch fire.

McGinn’s absence meant Emi Martinez took the armband but there was a nervy moment for the keeper in the opening five minutes when he hit a clearance straight at Tomas Soucek, the West Ham midfielder unable to react in time before Youri Tielemans stepped in to win the ball back.

Opposite number Alphonse Areola was then also breathing a sigh of relief when Watkins was unable to pick out Duran after his header had presented Villa with possession deep in the home half.

The keeper did rather better when Leon Bailey teed up Watkins for an effort which Areola kept out his near post with his legs.

When Rogers then drew another save after a strong run it was Villa who were on top but the Hammers then came close to breaking the deadlock when Lucas Paqueta’s shot hit Soucek and span a yard or so wide.

Martinez was forced into his first serious action when Bowen beat Villa’s offside trap and pulled back for Vladimir Coufal, whose shot took a nick off Alex Moreno which briefly looked like deceiving the keeper.

It was Moreno who was then guilty of giving Coufal too much space to deliver the cross for Antonio’s 29th minute opener. The striker got ahead of Konsa to meet it, sending a diving header low into the bottom corner.

Villa had begun the passage of play in possession, only to lose it when Clement Lenglet was guilty of taking too long on the ball. The goal felt entirely avoidable.

Lenglet was nearly guilty of another costly error when he ran into Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus hammering a shot wide.

The defender was replaced at the break as Emery introduced both Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby off the bench.

Yet it was the Hammers who thought they had doubled the lead within three minutes of the restart, a VAR check sparing Villa and Martinez’s blushed after the keeper missed Bowen’s corner, the ball striking Antonio on the elbow and deflecting in.

That said, there was a much better shape about Villa following the changes and only a diving block from Emerson prevented Bailey from testing Areola’s reflexes on the hour mark.

The keeper was then forced to beat away a powerful Tielemans drive and then, after Martinez has pushed a Paqueta free-kick round the post, Areola saved from Konsa as Villa came the closest yet to a leveller.

With 11 minutes remaining it arrived. Youri Tielemans picked out the run of Diaby with a ball over the top and the winger pulled back for Zaniolo to stab home from six yards out.

Criticised on social media for his performances this season, Zaniolo held his finger toward his lips as he celebrated in front of the Villa supporters.

Villa continued to push for the winner but almost lost it when Matty Cash brilliantly blocked James Ward-Prowse’s shot.

Then came the drama as Konstantinos Mavropanos headed a free-kick toward goal but the arm of Soucek denied the Hammers victory.

Key Moments

29 GOAL Michail Antonio puts West Ham in front, heading home Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

79 GOAL Nicolo Zaniolo levels for Villa, stabbing home Moussa Diaby’s cross.

Teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson (Cresswell 84), Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta (Ward-Prowse 84), Kudus, Antonio (Johnson 66) Subs not used: Phillips, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Earthy, Fabianski (gk).

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Lenglet (Cash HT), Torres, Moreno (Digne 63), Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Rogers (Zaniolo 63), Duran (Diaby HT), Watkins Subs not used: Carlos, Chambers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).