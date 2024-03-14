Gary O'Neil makes Wolves admission and has no concerns over future

The 40-year-old, in his second job as a head coach, is eager to get to the top of the game as a coach after a 19-year playing career.

But as talk turns to Wolves' ambitions with him in charge, O'Neil is adamant that the club also want to go on this journey into Europe and beyond.

"I don't see it like that, I'm lucky to be here," O'Neil said when asked of his ambitions mirroring Wolves'.

"I don't think Wolves having to match my ambitions should be a thing. We're both really connected in where we are and what we're trying to achieve.

"The club is trying to move forward and so am I.

"It's a massive football club, so I don't think this football club will ever have an issue in trying to match my ambition.

"There is some financial stuff that we're all very aware of. We need to do really well in transfer markets and I need to do really well in my coaching to make sure we keep being competitive.

"But I can never see my ambition outgrowing a club the size of Wolverhampton Wanderers."

Although O'Neil insists he is aligned with the club on their ambitions, he is also keen to keep talk of the future to a minimum and focus on fighting for Premier League and FA Cup success this season.

"We should be conscious of the fact that maybe results make these questions more likely," O'Neil added.

"If I lose the next five do we get to talk about me being too ambitious for Wolves, or do Wolves need to talk about looking for a new head coach? Things can change very quickly.

"We are well aligned and I love it here. I love the staff, the supporters and love what we've been able to create so far this season.

"But it's hard work. It needs constant hard work. If we start to take our foot off the gas in any way it can all change very, very quickly.

"I need to make sure I keep everyone pushing and focused.

"The talk of the summer and ambitions worry me slightly. We need to keep that well out of this training ground and the dressing room."