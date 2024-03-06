Carlos Corberan set to meet with Shilen Patel after West Brom's QPR trip

The Florida investor, 43, fronts Bilkul Football WBA and will watch his club in action in London tonight for the first time since officially completing his takeover from Guochuan Lai last week.

Patel watched Albion’s home defeat to Southampton last month, 24 hours after the club confirmed a takeover agreement in principle.

But he will watch Corberan’s Baggies in action as owner for the first time in a tricky contest against in-form QPR, before the chance to hold in-person talks with the head coach he has already admitted a greet respect for.

Corberan was enthused by news of Patel’s attendance, but stressed he will not be sidetracked. He said: “With any type of doubt, to have this support is positive for everyone, to create this togetherness between the owner and the players and the fans.

“It’s very positive, because he is taking care honestly of the club. After this, we’ll have time. Before the game we like to, and he understands, be fully focused on the game.”

The pair have been in mobile phone contact since the takeover was ratified.

Corberan added: “I understand the better mood in general. I understand that, for the club, it was very, very good news, for the present and the future of the club.

“I think it’s necessary to bring stability to the club and it’s important to make the clubs grow. That’s why the fans, the players, the staff, we all understand this, how important it was to make it happen and we are positive about the future and working together.”

The Spaniard said: “My mind, as you know, is fully focused on preparing the games, so I think it will come naturally and that’s all. If you ask me if I have something prepared, I am prepared for QPR and that’s all. It’s a dangerous game.”

Patel has previously described Corberan as “perfect” for the owner’s Albion plans.

Hosts QPR, while down in 19th, are one of the division’s in-form teams and have lost just once in the last eight games under Corberan’s compatriot Marti Cifuentes, who was appointed in October.

That spell also includes an impressive five wins, not least last Saturday’s 2-1 effort at leaders Leicester.

“The people can think about their position in the table,” Corberan continued. “But you need to be thinking about their momentum.”