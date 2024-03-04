West Brom legend Brendon Batson inducted into Hall of Fame

Batson, 71, was a member of the Baggies’ iconic Three Degrees alongside late colleagues Cyrille Regis and Laurie Cunningham.

He made 172 appearances for Albion between 1978 and 1982 and was officially inducted at half-time during Friday’s 2-1 win over Coventry at The Hawthorns. The inclusion is not just in recognition for achievements on the pitch, but for social impacts and services to football post-retirement.

Batson, an OBE, remains a PFA trustee and was deputy chief executive for almost two decades.

“It means everything for me really. Especially as we’re beating one of our main rivals right now. I’m very flattered,” Batson said. “It was a big surprise and I’m very proud. It feels great to be recognised for my career in football and work in and around the game. Especially here at my home in front of these fans, it feels special.”

National Football Museum CEO Tim Desmond added: “Brendon’s unwavering commitment and influence on English football, as a player, PFA executive and anti-racism campaigner, is truly remarkable.”