Luton Town v Aston Villa - Match preview

Holte End hero Daley has been a fan of Bailey since the latter’s arrival in a £25million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

But even he admits some surprise at the levels reached by the Jamaica international this term for Unai Emery’s soaring side.

Bailey has scored eight times in the Premier League and is averaging a goal or an assist every 84 minutes, behind only Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

And though the 26-year-old’s blistering pace is undoubtedly an asset, Daley reckons it is speed of thought currently setting him apart.

“Speed is a wonderful asset but it is no use running at 100 miles-an-hour if you then can’t deliver a pass,” he told the Express & Star.

“You watch Leon Bailey and you can see he has a football brain. He seems to know the moment to deliver a pass and when to take a man on. That is what has impressed me most, if I’m honest. When he gets past a player or picks a pass he invariably finds his target.

“It is not like he is putting crosses over the bar or sending them too far. His chance creation right now is outstanding.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a player who had you on the edge of the seat every time they get the ball. That is the kind of player he is. They are few and far between.”

Bailey struggled for fitness and form during his first two seasons in English football but Daley, no stranger to terrorising full-backs himself during 292 appearances for Villa, believes an increased physicality has also been key to the remarkable turnaround.

“When Bailey first came to the club, you could see what he could do,” he explains.

“But he wasn’t as resilient. He wasn’t used to the intensity you need in this league. He was susceptible to an injury or two over that time as he got used to the pace of the game. You can see he has got stronger and fitter.

“He is so sharp and strong. He’s not the biggest but he is very strong. You rarely see him getting knocked off the ball now.”

Villa head to Luton tomorrow aiming to further cement their position in the top four. Emery’s men currently hold a five-point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Crystal Palace, while they are eight points in front of Manchester United, who next visit rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

“Villa have a little cushion at the moment, they deserve to be in this position and now they just have to keep pushing,” said Daley.

“If they can avoid any further injuries and stay in the confidence they have now, there is no reason they cannot finish in that top four.”

Emery hopes to have Pau Torres available after the defender left last weekend’s 4-2 win over Nottingham Forest at half-time after complaining of muscle pain.

In a further boost, Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran both returned to training this week.