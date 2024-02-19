Squad strength has helped West Brom to focus amid off field issue says Conor Townsend

Florida businessman and investor Shilen Patel, one half of Bilkul Football WBA group with his father Dr Kiran Patel, attended Friday night's 2-0 defeat against Southampton at The Hawthorns.

Townsend and captain Jed Wallace were introduced to Patel and his wife Parita ahead of kick-off, with the couple in the Black Country 24 hours after the club confirmed a takeover from Guochuan Lai is set to be exchanged and completed this week.

The left-back admitted Albion players have been well aware of Lai's wish to sell through media reports but talk within the training ground and dressing room is at a minimum.

"We know what's going on, as in we knew it had been rumbling on for a while," said Townsend.

"I think we've done well to take no notice of it and try to keep ploughing on as a group of people to try to get the best of what we've got.

"We've done well so far, we're fifth in the league, we've given ourselves a good chance to be in the play-offs and it's all about these last 14 or 15 games, going on a decent run and keeping that positivity around the club, to use that to drive us on.

"We've never spoken about it, obviously lads speak about it, we see the press, like everyone. The main thing for me is I'm really happy for the fans and we can use the positivity as a driving force."

The left-back made his 200th Albion appearance on Friday night and is set to start again as Carlos Corberan's side make the long trip to Plymouth for a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Townsend is hopeful that a wave of optimism borne out of the takeover news can boost the club in the final three months of the regular Championship campaign in pursuit of a top-six finish.

"Obviously it's really good news for the club, I am delighted for the fans," he said. "There has seemed to be a lot of positivity around the takeover, me and Jed met them before the game and just said hello and welcomed them to the club.

"Hopefully we can use that air of positivity, it seems to have breathed into the fans and if we can use that in the final 14 or 15 games to try to push and get into the play-offs

."