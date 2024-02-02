West Brom v Birmingham: Loanees ready to light up another Hawthorns derby

That will be a blessing for the Baggies head coach, who was left banging his head against the wall time and again this term as members of his armoury became unavailable.

But the visit of Tony Mowbray’s Blues could see Andi Weimann, Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston make their full Albion bows. There is no certainty of either of the loan trio being involved from the off against City, but their presence among Corberan’s options, and likely involvement from the bench, points to a far healthier situation for the head coach.

It’s a better position than Albion entered January in, when they were told Brighton would recall Jeremy Sarmiento.

Weimann had 45 minutes for his new side in the defeat at Norwich a fortnight ago, but has the opportunity to show the home faithful what he is all about. In the experienced Austrian, 32, and Celtic trickster Johnston, 24, Corberan has versatile wide options to boost and take the pressure off the regulars in his side this season.

Jed Wallace, John Swift and Tom Fellows are probably front of the queue in terms of starting against Mowbray’s visitors tomorrow – but the fact the head coach has decisions to make is a relief in itself.

Teenage frontman Marshall, 19, is the least experienced of Albion’s three January recruits but comes with a glowing reputation and no lack of goals at youth level.

He is unlikely to be in from the off tomorrow in front of top goalscorer Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Corberan will address the fitness of fellow striker Daryl Dike at his press conference today. Dike missed out against Wolves last weekend with a minor calf complaint.

A competition for places and strength-in-depth in Albion’s attacking department can be a real shot in the arm for the remainder of the campaign as the Baggies attempt to keep hold of their play-off position.

Matt Phillips, Josh Maja, Sarmiento, Grady Diangana, Swift and Dike have all been unavailable for varying lengths of time this term. Corberan has had no luck in the forward department.

Albion are less stocked in other positions and finish the window light in central midfield.

Jayson Molumby’s long-term absence following surgery meant just three natural midfield options and Corberan was public in his desire for four, though such would only arrive if Albion could make the finances work.

A replacement midfielder to bolster that department did not come off in the market and it remains to be seen whether the Baggies opt to scan the free agent market in the coming days and weeks.

Blues, meanwhile, are 20th, two places and seven points clear of the bottom three after two wins and a draw from Mowbray’s four games at the helm after the former Baggies title-winning boss replaced Wayne Rooney early last month.