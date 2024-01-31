Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson looks at positives of FA Cup exit

The League Two side were thrashed 4-1 by Championship opponents Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Monday night, meaning the promotion race is now their only priority.

And Parkinson, who was serving a one-match ban and forced to watch the game from the stands, believes the lack of further distraction can be of benefit to his players.

“We know what our focus is, we’ve got a really exciting second part of the season, we’re in a terrific position,” Parkinson said. “It’s now time to put this behind us.”

The Wrexham boss, who reached the League Cup final with Bradford in 2013, added: “Of course, we’re disappointed because we’d love to give our supporters a tighter game, to make it more competitive, and at 1-0 up and 1-1, it had that feel, but it went away from us.

“I thank all the supporters that came tonight, it was outstanding support – and like me, they’ll be ready, dust themselves down and get ready for a really exciting run-in.”

Wrexham had taken the lead through Andy Cannon’s fierce effort, only to be pegged back by goals from Sammie Szmodics (two), Sam Gallagher and Sondre Tronstad either side of half-time.