Former TNS boss Scott Ruscoe thrilled to have landed Newtown job

The former TNS boss was appointed as the Robins manager last week following the shock departure of Chris Hughes after 10 years at the club.

Ruscoe, who began his career as a player at the club in the 1990s, returns to the Cymru Premier following his departure from TNS in 2021 after four years in the dugout.

And the 46-year-old, who has mostly recently spent 18 months as a youth team coach for EFL side Port Vale, is excited to return to the touchline in senior management.

He said: “I certainly wanted to get back in, it was an itch I had for a while and I wanted another chance to show what I could do.

“When it came up, I always had a though that there wasn’t many clubs who I would return to the league for, and as soon as I knew the job had come up I was interested in the opportunity.

“It is an exciting one. When I knew the club were looking to appoint I went to see them against TNS last week and they have a really good, talented squad and I am excited to work with them.

“They are in a good place at the moment and one thing they do have is togetherness and spirit, they work together and that is vital for a manager when you go into a dressing room.”

The Robins are preparing for the second phase of the campaign having already secured a play-off spot and Ruscoe explained that he won’t need to make many changes going into the job.

He added: “When you go in as a number one you want to improve a side and there will be little things, but there is a lot that can remain constant.

“The club do everything in the right way, the squad is in a really good place and they’ve got a good board and people behind the scenes, so not a lot needs to be changed.”

The new Robins boss also paid tribute to outgoing manager Hughes, whose shock departure came after a 4-0 defeat at Barry Town United earlier this month.

Hughes had guided the club to Europe on three occasions, to a Welsh Cup final and had helped the club into third place in the league before leaving by mutual consent.

He added: “Chris did a magnificent job over the 10 years he was there.

“Time flies because I didn’t realise he had been there for 10 years and he has been a permanent fixture at the club.

“After what he has done I hope it will be a seamless transition for the players, because he has left the squad and the club in a really good position, and that is what you want to come into.”