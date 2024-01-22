West Brom January transfer plans could change following latest injury blow

The Baggies lost on the road again on Saturday, beaten 2-0 at Norwich, and that was compounded by news their Irish midfielder, 24, must go under the knife and faces three months on the sidelines.

Corberan, having already loaned Andi Weimann this month, planned to sign another winger on loan but now insists Albion must consider midfield depth – and whether their extremely limited finances would allow two additions. “We expect to add at least one player to cover the needs we have at the front in attack, and after to analyse and consider the situation with Molumby,” he said. “Yes – we have the responsibility to see on this, to see what is the best decision according to our possibility that we can make.

“I think it’s something we need to consider knowing Molumby is going to be a long time out of the team.”

Asked on any exits from The Hawthorns this month, which Albion have yet to do, Spaniard Corberan added: “No, I don’t think so, but in football we never know the things with enough consistency, I cannot guarantee you things when the market is open.”

Albion fell to a fourth away defeat in five with the reverse in Norfolk, with form away from The Hawthorns becoming problematic in the play-off push. The Baggies stayed fifth in the Championship, but the gap beneath them was sliced.

Josh Sargent netted a 13th-minute opener, totally against the run of play, and Jonathan Rowe put the seal on the win 19 minutes from time. Both goals came on the counter-attack as the visitors tried to ask questions.

As is routine, the head coach had his players in at their Walsall training base yesterday to analyse and dissect Saturday’s clash before focus this morning turns to a significant FA Cup tie as Wolves cross the Black Country divide on Sunday.

With Molumby sidelined, Albion also lost Adam Reach at half-time at Carrow Road to an ankle problem that could take a few weeks to heal. Okay Yokuslu was withdrawn in the first half after a troublesome 35 minutes, which it was later revealed owed to a back spasm, and the Baggies hope to have the Turk recovered in time for Sunday.