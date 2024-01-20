Former West Brom front man back in management with National League side

The 50-year-old former marksman, who signed for Albion from Aston Villa, takes over at the Pools, who sit mid table in the National League standings, having had a successful first spell in the dugout with South Shields.

Phillips, who held coaching roles at Leicester City, Stoke and Derby following his playing career, was appointed manager of South Shields, leading the club to promotion from the Northern Premier League in his first full campaign in charge.

He takes over from John Askey who was sacked by the Pools in December, and the former Baggies front man said: "I’m delighted to join Hartlepool United and I can’t thank the Chairman enough for the opportunity to take charge of this fantastic club.

“I’m familiar with the North East having played and managed up here, so I know the area and the passion of the people from up here.

“I’m excited about the challenge and can’t wait to get stuck in. We know what we need to do to get up that league table, we need results, and I want to provide some fresh ideas for us to achieve that.

“The fans will be massive to us and I can’t wait to meet them at the Suit Direct Stadium.”