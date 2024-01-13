Carlos Corberan on 'excellent' striker display as West Brom boss confirms Andreas Weimann interest

The Baggies coasted to a 4-1 victory over a threadbare and out-of-sorts Blackburn having raced into a 3-0 lead just after half hour.

Top scorer Thomas-Asante lashed in his ninth and tenth goals of the season, both fine finishes, and was inches from a hat-trick but Albion's third goal has gone down as a Dom Hyam own goal.

It was a return to winning ways in the Championship after New Year's disappointment in Swansea. The lively Tom Fellows opened the scoring before either of Thomas-Asante's strikes sandwiched the scrappy own goal as Albion made it back-to-back 4-1 Hawthorns successes in league and FA Cup.

"There were similarities in terms of the result and the performance we created in the first half against a Championship team," Corberan said. "I like a lot today the determination from the first minute to achieve the result."

He added on the impact of Thomas-Asante: "Excellent, in general. Not only for the goals, how he was linking the game, how he was helping the team to build attacks.

"Even if there is improvement to be had in this aspect, he was excellent. Very good in the press, in the way we were making the pressing and he was helping the team to attack, to build attacks, to break their attacks and to score the goals.

"The most important thing with Brandon is his mentality and his physical conditions to play in a row and to be ready to help the team.

"The important moment isn't right now - it's in every single game he plays with us. He has showed that when we lost (Josh) Maja as striker, he was able to play games in a row and help the team to compete. Today he helped by scoring the goals."

The top scorer eclipsed his tally in all competitions from last season and has had to shoulder the burden of goals as the only available striker for almost the entire season. Daryl Dike, who returned against Aldershot last weekend, enjoyed a cameo from the bench late on against Rovers and looked bright.

Albion are also working to finalise a loan deal for Bristol City's experienced frontman Weimann, formerly of Villa and Wolves. Corberan confirmed the club are working on the move.

Corberan told the Express & Star: "Is a player that I know that the club is working (on), working to make it happen, and if at the end the club can finish the work and we can add him to the club I will give you my full opinion if this happens, it still didn't happen but he's a player the club are working to make it happen."