Wrockwardine Wood come good to shock the leaders

In the first fixtures of 2024, Juniors produced their best display of the season to triumph at the home of Premier Division leaders Dawley Town.

Former Dawley player Jason Harris was the star for Juniors, bagging both goals.

Harris gave the visitors a half-time lead only for Lee Rogers to level early in the second half.

But Juniors were not to be denied and Harris then struck to clinch an impressive away-day success.

Ludlow took full advantage of Dawley’s slip to boost their title hopes.

They hit the goal trail, scoring three times in either half on their way to a 6-0 success at home to Gobowen Celtic.

An own goal and strikes from Harry Jones and Jack Marston put Ludlow in charge at the break.

James Byatt, Kieran Dovey and Ryan Clarke completed a good day’s work in the second half.

The victory leaves Ludlow sitting three points behind Dawley but with two games in hand.

Lewis Speak bagged the only goal of the game as Haughmond got the better of visiting Wem Town.

AMS eased to a 6-2 success at home to St Martins.

Noah Davies struck twice with Hayden Norry, Oliver Robinson, Ryan McCay and an own goal completing the scoring.

In Division One, Impact United hammered AFC Weston Rhyn 11-1, while Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development beat Shrewsbury Juniors Development 5-3.

Oliver Barrett and Dean Richards were on target as Church Stretton Town won 2-0 at Shifnal Town in the Tony Bywater Cup.