Teenager Fenton Heard on West Brom senior debut and 'repaying favours'

The 19-year-old from Great Barr, who has been at the club's academy since the age of seven, was handed a start in the 4-1 FA Cup third round win over Aldershot.

The youngster, who has been training with Carlos Corberan's first team squad, made an immediate impact, playing a hand in the opening goal of the game.

He was also pivotal in a handful of Albion's attacking moves and almost got himself on the scoresheet in the second period - with a shot from 18 yards out going just over the bar.

The youngster has explained how he was involved in shape work in the build-up to the game - but didn't want to get his hopes up that he would get the nod from the start.

But after making his senior debut for the club, he explained how the proud moment was a reward not just for him, but for his family.

He told Albion's website: "It was a really good performance from the lads and I’m absolutely delighted to make my debut for this great club.

“I’ve been here for a long time now and it’s just great to get this reward. Hopefully there are many more first-team appearances to come.

“During training in the week leading up to game I was in and out of it. There was a bit of shape work and I was in and around it. I didn’t really get my hopes up, I was just looking forward to being involved in the squad and I was relishing the opportunity.

“As soon as I saw my name on the teamsheet I was absolutely buzzing and I was really excited to get going.

“I had literally everyone here at The Hawthorns supporting me. The day before the game was absolutely mad, trying to sort tickets for everyone.

“That’s what it’s all about, making everyone proud. It’s about repaying them for all the favours they’ve done for me over the years such as taking me to training and games. I’m really proud."

Heard was one of five youngsters to be handed debuts in the FA Cup win - with Corberan naming eleven academy graduates in the match day squad.

The 19-year-old heaped praise onto his fellow young stars - and to the Albion senior players for the role they played on what was a proud day for the club's academy.

He added: "It was a really good day for the academy.

"We spend lots of time with each other, pretty much every day. We probably see more of each other than we do our own families.

"It’s a great day like I said and I’m really happy for the other lads.

“The senior lads have been fantastic with me.

"They applauded me and everyone else who made their debut today, which is top class.

"I can’t fault any of them because they all welcomed us in and gave us a stage to perform and show our quality.”