Unai Emery taking cautious Aston Villa approach

The head coach and his players will return to Bodymoor Heath tomorrow to begin preparations for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough.

They then travel to Everton the following weekend for one of just two Premier League matches scheduled for January.

Villa enjoyed a stunning 2023, winning more matches than any team in club history and are right in the thick of the title race, while they have also progressed to the last-16 of the Europa Conference League.

But while Emery has high hopes for the 12 months ahead, he is not looking past the next game.

He said: “Always I am trying to be optimistic, but after the draw with Sheffield, less. After the loss at Manchester United, less.

“On Saturday we won, so I have more (optimism). I am trying to face each match we are playing and now after some rest we will focus on the match in Middlesborough and the match in Everton.

“Of course, the next match we play at home is Newcastle. I have my focus and my plan in my mind. My plan is to go to Everton and try to get to 45 points.”

Emery took charge when Villa sat just above the relegation zone in November, 2022.

He continued: “When I arrived here the message was to get better, get better and play in Europe, being a contender for the top seven. We are not contenders for the top seven or the top four in the Premier League because there are other teams before us.

“We are in at the moment and maybe on day 31, 32, maybe we have an opportunity to get it.”