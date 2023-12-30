Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2 - Report

The Brazil international fired his spot-kick in off the bar after Villa academy product Aaron Ramsey had brought down Jhon Duran.

It spared Unai Emery’s team from a day of immense frustration against the impressive Clarets, who had Sander Berge sent-off early in the second half.

Villa twice led but were twice pegged back as Zeki Andouni and Lyle Foster cancelled out strikes from Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby.

Analysis

The latter will have been particularly relieved by Luiz’s winner after missing several good chances when Villa were 2-1 ahead.

Foster’s leveller looked set to condemn them to a third match without a win before Ramsey, who moved to Turf Moor for £14million in the summer, was a split-second late in reacting to Bailey’s cross and clipped Duran.

Even then, Luiz was fractions from missing the penalty, his strike hitting the bar and bouncing just the right side of the line.

By the full-time whistle Villa had once more displayed the mentality which has helped them reach such a lofty position in the table, albeit after the messiest win of what has been an excellent year on home turf.

Villa are now unbeaten in 17 matches in front of their own fans, winning 16.

Diaby, restored to the team in place of Leander Dendoncker, had Villa’s first attempt of the match but could not get his volley on target after being left unmarked at a corner.

Ollie Watkins, celebrating his 28th birthday, brought the first save of the match from James Trafford but the hosts were not having things their own way and their rising frustration was demonstrated when Ezri Konsa picked up a booking for dissent.

Burnley were more adventurous than Villa’s previous visitors Sheffield United and went close when Josh Brownhill fired just wide of the post.

It meant there was almost audible sigh of relief mixed among the cheers when Bailey did put Villa ahead. A long ball from Diego Carlos allowed Watkins to race down the left and when his cross picked out Bailey, the Jamaica Interational had time to take a touch before hitting a shot which deflected off Hannes Delcroix and over Trafford.

Within three minutes, Villa were right back where they started. Former Albion defender Dara O’Shea rose to meet a free-kick and headed back for Amdouni to volley into the roof of the net.

The visitors looked in the mood for more and only fractions saved Villa from falling behind when Foster saw a goal ruled out for offside.

With Villa wobbling, Watkins again delivered the cure. Timing his run to meet Konsa’s pass just right he fired a low cross into the box which Diaby turned home for his first league goal for more than two months.

It meant the hosts were ahead at half-time but some way from comfortable with Foster, causing problems at the back for Lenglet in particular with his pace, squandering a good opportunity early in the second half when he tumbled too easily under the defender’s challenge.

The visitors were very much in the match but 11 minutes into the second half found themselves down to 10 men when Berge, booked in the first half for a foul on Jacob Ramsey, received a second caution for hauling back Douglas Luiz right in front of the referee.

Villa were then fortunate when when Carlos handled under pressure from Foster and facing his own goal and referee Peter Bankes ruled the action had not been deliberate.

The advantage of an extra man maintained, the hosts finally began to find some rhythm. Trafford denied John McGinn and Diaby in quick succession with Ramsey then firing over from a Konsa pull back.

Diaby was twice guilty of firing over from close range and it was immediately after the second of those Burnley stunned the hosts with an equaliser.

Johann Gudmundsson flicked on a goal kick and Foster beat the offside trap, racing through to score.

Villa looked increasingly frustrated until Duran, on for Diaby, was clipped by Ramsey and Luiz, after what felt an overly dramatic wait, fired in off the bar.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet (Torres 62), Moreno, Bailey (Dendoncker 90+3), McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Diaby (Duran 82), Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Zaniolo, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Marschall (gk), Proctor (gk).

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford, Da Silva, O’Shea, Beyer (Delcroix 17), Taylor, Odobert (Roberts 74), Berge, Brownhill, Gudmundsson (Tresor 74), Foster, Amdouni (Ramsey 59) Subs not used: Rodriguez, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Obafemi, Muric (gk).