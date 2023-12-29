West Brom v Leeds - Match preview

Corberan welcomes his former side, relegated top-flight outfit Leeds United to The Hawthorns as the visitors, in fourth, take on fifth-placed Albion.

It promises to be a big night under the lights with the clash heading for a sell-out. Head coach Corberan is well-versed in Leeds, even though the Whites have moved on considerably from when Albion’s Spaniard supported much-loved former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Now under German summer appointment Daniel Farke, Leeds stuttered early on this term but rallied with a run of 12 wins from 19 in all competitions – until two defeats in the last four. Corberan, who Leeds continue to admire from afar, rates the visiting squad very highly.

“Without any type of doubt, Leeds is one of the best squads in the Championship,” Corberan said. “Especially the attacking part of the team, with players who have played in the Premier League.

“Daniel James was playing for Manchester United. Summerville has made an impact in the Premier League, Gnonto too. Rutter made an impact in the Bundesliga.

“They brought in Piroe, who has been one of the most important strikers in the last two years in the Championship.

“They signed two very good midfielders in Ampadu and Kamara. After, they brought in Rodon who was another player in the Premier League. They keep Pascal (Struijk) who is another Premier League player too. The other positions... Firpo on the left, he was in the first division in Spain and in the Premier League. Byram isn’t playing on the other side because they signed another player (Spence) who Tottenham signed for the Premier League.

“You keep talking about Premier League players. Meslier won’t play but the other keeper who’ll play (Darlow) has been at Newcastle and last year was at Hull City and he made very good games.

“I don’t see any weakness. I see only a squad which is in this position and they will be there because in my opinion they have a very good coach and a very good squad.”

Albion’s form has been slightly mixed of late but in general the Baggies have been consistent enough to remain fifth for a considerable period now. They can slash the gap to Leeds to just three points by beating the Whites on home turf tonight.

Corberan revealed he studied the league table before the Boxing Day fixtures and noted how, at this time last season, only one of four eventual play-off teams were in the top six. He called for calm at a time of constant movement.

“I don’t want us either to feel bad if we move to a different position,” the boss added. “This year, the key in the Championship is the competitive consistency.

“To play, with your style, against every type of opponent home and away. The team who has the most resilience to do this, keep the level and beat the negative moments we’re going to have, will be the team who’ll achieve something special.”

The Spaniard has regularly highlighted the corresponding fixture in the 2019/20 promotion season, where Slaven Bilic’s Baggies battled with Bielsa’s men at the summit, as an occasion he fondly recalls.

A gate of 25,618 packed into The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020, as Semi Ajayi scored at both ends in a 1-1 draw and Corberan – then in the away dugout – felt the power of the stadium.

Asked about supporters’ impact tonight, Corberan replied: “It doesn’t create any type of doubt (for me), because I know what they are able to do, and the way they supported the team against Norwich.”

Even after admitting to looking at the table and standings, Corberan insisted he pays little real attention to its significance due to the very minimal margins between Albion, in fifth, and sides as low as Blackburn in 15th (just eight points).

“The thing I’m seeing this year is that there is no points difference between the teams,” he said. “You lose one game, it changes. You see now Bristol City is close.

“Watford was close, then they were far, now they’re close again. Middlesbrough were far now they’re closer.

“Coventry were close to the bottom, now they’re closer to the play-offs. It’s going to be like this. Blackburn was closer, now they’ve moved a little bit back.

“The level in the Championship this year...there’s not an easy game. There are no good teams or bad teams.

“There are teams who have a capability to always compete and show this consistency, there are teams who aren’t going to have this possibility. This will make the difference. Every squad has amazing players.”