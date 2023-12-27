Aston Villa sweating on Lucas Digne fitness ahead of Burnley clash

Digne is due to undergo a scan on Wednesday after hurting himself sliding into the net while trying to block an Alejandro Garnacho shot early in the second half.

Though the goal was subsequently ruled out for offside, Garnacho then did score two which counted after Digne had been helped from the pitch as Unai Emery’s team let slip a 2-0 lead, Rasmus Hojlund netting the winner for United.

Digne has started all but one of Villa’s Premier League matches this season and been among their most consistent performers as they have competed toward the top of the table.

Alex Moreno, who replaced the France international off the bench at Old Trafford, is poised to step in for Saturday’s visit of Burnley. Emery will also hope to have Pau Torres fully available, with the centre-back having been an unused substitute after returning to the matchday squad following an ankle injury.

The visit of the Clarets offers Villa, who have now gone two matches without a win for the first time this season, a chance to get back on track.

“We have to keep looking forward,” said Leander Dendoncker, scorer of thier second goal against United. “We’ve done brilliantly up until now and we have to try to keep going.”