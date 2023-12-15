Skipper Jed Wallace reveals pride in West Brom's 'record' and pays tribute to training ground work

Winger Wallace insists it is not by chance or fortune that Albion have already amassed 10 clean sheets in 21 Championship fixtures this season.

Wallace, who marked his return from shoulder injury with a stunning free-kick to seal a 2-0 win at Rotherham on Tuesday, stressed the record is down to the hard work and concentration from all of Albion’s squad at the training base in Walsall.

“I thought Tom (Fellows) and Pipa did well when they came on, we have that quality to come off the bench and make a difference,” Wallace said as Albion returned to winning ways by making it double-figures for shutouts this term. “We added a bit of energy and it was a great performance from everyone, it’s not easy to come here and win so I’m proud of everyone with the performance.

“Ten clean sheets in 21 games is a credit to the manager and a credit to everyone, from front to back with how much hard work and concentration we put in on the training ground, because it’s not easy to do in this league.”

Wallace praised the impact of Cedric Kipre, a colossal figure for Albion so far this season, and the influence of Kyle Bartley since his recall as a regular.

Albion lead the way with clean sheets in the division from leaders Leicester, with eight. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer has been involved in all 10, three goalkeepers in the division, at Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich, are next with seven. The skipper, though, smiled while stressing Palmer has been well protected.

Wallace said: “Ceddy has been amazing, probably him and Matty (Phillips) have been the most consistent players this year, don’t underestimate the impact Barts has had coming back into the team, I think we’ve had a large chunk of those with him in the team, he’s a real leader at the back and physical presence.

“We all know the quality Palms has in goal, but to be honest in a lot of those clean sheets - he won’t like me saying it – he hasn’t had that much to do! He won’t thank me for that and sometimes gives me a lift into training...so there’s my taxi gone!

“We protect him so well at times, we know his quality when we do need him, but we protect him so well.

“Honestly the amount of work we do on the training ground, you can see how well drilled we are from the front right to Palms, so it’s a credit to everyone, and Damia (Abella, first team statistical coach) and the set-piece work we do, because we look strong defending set-plays.

“It comes naturally to be honest now, we’re 14 months into working with Carlos and we’re still have one maybe two meetings a day minimum - sometimes in training we’re pressing mannequins and he’s at the front like it’s his first day at the club with the passion he has and how strict and organised.

“It’s not by luck, 10 clean sheets in 21 games, with how well drilled we are defensively. It’s hard work on the training ground but when you go and keep clean sheets it’s worth it.”