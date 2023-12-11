Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings vs Arsenal as two get 8 and four 6's

Saved from Odegaard and Jesus in the first half, but it was his handling which helped Villa most. One of those days you knew he wouldn’t be beaten.

Imperious 8

Ezri Konsa

Stepped in to intercept the ball several times at key moments in the first half. Had his hands full with Martinelli, but stuck to the task.

Dedicated 6

Diego Carlos

Another powerhouse performance from the centre-back. Finally feels like his Villa career is up and running after such a frustrating start.

Towering 8

Pau Torres

Nerveless when receiving the ball in tight areas. Strong in the air and seemed to arrive to clear danger in the nick of time on several occasions.

Cool 7

Lucas Digne

Had the unenviable task of facing up to Saka, but competed well. Should maybe have done better with a second-half shot.

Worked 7

John McGinn

Got the only goal of the match and from there dragged Villa to victory. Not so polished as Wednesday, but another huge effort.

Relentless 8

Douglas Luiz

Lost the ball in dangerous areas a couple of times in the first half, but he was always in the thick of the action.

Busy 7

Boubacar Kamara

Made a bright start and involved in the goal, but was then among those players who seemed to visibly tire in the second half.

Moments 6

Leon Bailey

Was struggling near the end of the first half, so it was little surprise to see him replaced at the break. Had already done his job.

Impact 7

Youri Tielemans

Nice first-time pass through to Bailey in the build-up to Villa’s goal. Good on the ball before he began to tire early in the second half.

Tidy 6

Ollie Watkins

Tested Raya with a first-time effort, but was hardly given a sniff by Arsenal’s impressive central defensive pair. Ran forever.

Shackled 6

substitutes

Moussa Diaby (for Bailey, 46) 6, Jacob Ramsey (for Tielemans, 56) 6, Matty Cash (for Konsa, 66) 7, Leander Dendoncker (for Kamara, 66) 6, Alex Moreno (for Digne, 77). Subs not used: Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Olsen (gk).