Johnny Phillips: A glimpse into the future at Everton

One of the first live matches I reported on involved covering Wolves at The Vetch in a League Cup tie.

Swansea’s old ground was full of character, but the move to the Liberty Stadium tied in perfectly with the club’s progression from the bottom division all the way up to the top.

More recently I was at Upton Park during West Ham’s final season at their old home for a win over Spurs that produced one of the best atmospheres I can recall.

The move to the Olympic Stadium was troubled at first, with fans taking a long time to find any affection for it.

Gradually that has changed as memories have been created, including some fantastic days in Europe in recent seasons.

All this came to mind on Thursday when I had a sneak preview of another new stadium taking shape that will herald the end of one of the most traditional grounds in the country.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite agreed to meet up for a chat in what will be the directors’ box at the Toffees’ new Bramley Moore stadium for a feature you can catch on Sky Sports today.

The impressive structure is taking shape and promises to be one of the most eye-catching additions to the new ground list.

Johnny Phillips inside's Everton's new stadium

Rising from a disused dock, which had to be drained of water and then filled back up to provide solid foundations, the waterfront stadium has changed Liverpool’s northern skyline dramatically.