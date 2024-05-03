Carlos Corberan makes crowd prediction ahead of West Brom's final day

The Baggies need a point from their final game of the regular Championship season at home to Preston to claim a top-six finish.

The Hawthorns is once again sold out as fans flocked to snap up extra tickets made available in a push to roar their troops over the line – and Corberan expects a deafening atmosphere.

Albion must end an untimely run of three defeats, the worst under the head coach, to stay in the race for Premier League promotion.

Corberan said: “In life every person can find reasons to motivate themselves in different ways

“Some players can have frustration for not achieving (the play-offs) before (the current run of defeats).

“Some can find motivation they have never achieved, ever.

“Some can find motivation because they want to live an amazing game with supporters and their families there and want to give their best level to be promoted.