Birthday on hold for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Emery turned 52 on Friday but there was no party atmosphere at Bodymoor Heath with the head coach targeting a sixth win in seven matches when Villa visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Spaniard is hoping for a repeat of last year when Villa beat Manchester United three days after his birthday in his first match in charge. Just as then, he only plans to celebrate should his team pick up three points.

“Last year I remember my birthday was on the Thursday and I was here preparing the match against Manchester United,” he explained.

“Today is the same. I am preparing the game against Nottingham Forest and I don’t want to do anything for my birthday. On Sunday, if we win, I am going to enjoy it after the match.”

The win over United was the first of 22 in 35 league matches so far but despite marking his first anniversary at the club earlier in the week, Emery is in no mood to reflect. Neither has he paid much attention to being nominated, for the fifth time since the turn of the year, for the manager of the month award.

His sole interest, as always, is what comes next with Villa looking to further strengthen their position in the top five.

Despite boasting a 100 per cent record at home, Emery still sees room for improvement on the road where his team have taken seven points from a possible 15. Villa are unbeaten since September 3 with Forest winless over the same period, though they have lost just two of their last 19 matches at the City Ground.

“Always in Nottingham it’s very difficult,” said Emery. “From the coaches and players that have played there I know it’s difficult.

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere there for them and the supporters are pushing a lot and trying to support their players.

“We have to be ready and facing this match thinking about how we can play better away. We are playing very well at home and being very competitive at home and winning.

“Away we are not being consistent like I want. We have to improve and we can play better. This is the challenge: we can play better, we can be more competitive.”

Villa enter the weekend five points clear of sixth-placed Newcastle and not for the first time in recent months Emery reiterated how, despite the club having returned to Europe this season, the Premier League remains the most important competition.

With fifth place potentially offering Champions League football, there is a growing belief Villa can be serious contenders for that prize.

Emery continued: “We can stop now and speak about everything we did. But I want to stop now and talk about everything we want to do again. It is very important to improve things, even when we are winning. That is my demand.”