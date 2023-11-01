Carlos Corberan: Grady Diangana reminded me of Real Madrid legend

Diangana made it two goals in as many games after he was quickest to pounce on an error from Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson to net the opener as Corberan’s men ran out 2-0 winners.

Former striker Raul was the scorer of almost 450 career goals, including 323 for Real Madrid, and head coach Corberan noticed a similar element in winger Diangana’s close-range strike – following a not dissimilar finish from six yards out against QPR last week.

“The first goal was the quality of Grady,” Corberan noted. “First was a collective action that we finished (shot) to the hands of the keeper and Grady was showing how connected he is with the game.

“This game can be easy but normally not every player goes there to go for the second ball.

“I remember that Raul, the Real Madrid player, he scored many goals in his career being more connected with this actions than the defender and Diangana scored a goal that made me very pleased because he scored a goal showing he is very connected with the game.”

Albion’s key second goal came as substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante finished superbly from Matt Phillips’ wonderful pass. There was a more than a hint of offside, with replays confirming a marginal call, but Corberan’s side have been due some fortune.

Corberan said: “And for me the second goal was a very good action, a very good pass of Phillips and very good run of Asante and the level of the finish was excellent.

“After this action we have even more possibilities to improve the result.”

“I think Asante, like I always say, his level of impact when he arrives from the bench is massive when he plays with his level of energy.”

Not for the first time this season, the head coach opted to start without a recognised striker as captain Jed Wallace led the line supported by Diangana.

Wallace was also the natural striker in the 4-0 rout at Preston, where he excelled. He wasn’t as influential at the CBS Arena, but Corberan addressed afterwards once more how much emphasis he places on the supporting cast behind him, on the bench.

“I wanted to start the game playing 3-5-2 because I was thinking they would play 5-3-2, they – not surprised – but played more quality players, that’s why it was important to adapt to (their) 5-4-1,” he said.

“That’s why always in this type of decisions, something I have learned is normally you don’t win the games with players that start the game. I understand how much importance everyone gives to the first eleven, and I give that importance too.

“But in football you need players on the bench to impact the games and change the feeling when you need to change. The better players you have from the bench, the more impact you have to win games.”