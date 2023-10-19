Dalsan on the mark as Ludlow Colts earn a reward

With a few players missing, Colts gave a debut to 16-year-old full-back Callum Jennings, who went on to claim the man-of-the-match award following a superb display.

Colts were dealt a blow only 10 minutes into the game when Tom Swinbourne was forced off injured.

But they settled and started to playing some decent football with just the final ball lacking.

Josh Dalsan went close when he hit the post and then saw a penalty appeal waved aside after he had been upended in the area.

But it was Ledbury who struck first to secure a half-time lead.

Ludlow keeper Regan Tonkinson pulled off a fine save after the break to keep at 1-0, while at the other end a cross from Tom Dwyer smacked against the crossbar.

Ledbury were reduced to 10 men when their goalkeeper was sent off five minutes from full time.

And Colts cashed in to grab a deserved equaliser when Dalsan slotted home.

Colts travel to face Holme Lacy in the FA County Cup on Saturday and then Gobowen Celtic in the Challenge Cup the following weekend.