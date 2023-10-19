Notification Settings

Albrighton down Allscott in the cup

By George Bennett

Albrighton eased into round two of the Tom Farmer Shropshire Women’s Challenge Cup with a 5-1 win over Allscott Heath Development.

Rachel Hazle and Taylor Wright bagged braces after Rose Parrish’s opener, before Isabell Foxon scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

AFC Telford United Reserves are also through after a 6-0 win at Ellesmere Rangers.

Kimberley Holden-James netted four goals before Jessica Sayers and Charlie Bates added to the scoresheet late on.

And goals from Abbie Norry (two), Emily Wooton, Micaela Gledhill and Lauren Fawcett-Enright gave Broseley a 5-3 win over Prees to secure their spot in round two.

The New Saints earned a convincing 3-0 win in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Ella Hartley’s goal had the hosts a goal up at the break, before Chantelle Teare and Beth Lewis put the game beyond doubt in the second half.

In the West Midlands Premier Division, Shifnal Town were thrashed 5-0 at home to top-of-the-league Worcester City, while Shrewsbury Town lost 1-0 at Kidderminster Harriers.

Goals from Jamie Duggan and Lexie Bennett gave AFC Telford United a 2-1 win over Leek Town Reserves in Division One North.

And Whitchurch Alport fell to a 2-0 defeat against Hednesford Town in the Staffordshire Premier.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

