Aston Villa new boy Nicolo Zaniolo has a point to prove

Nicolo Zaniolo in action for Italy during the international break

The 24-year-old forward was among the best performers in Milan on Tuesday night as Luciano Spalletti’s team gave their Euro 2024 qualification hopes a much-needed boost.

Zaniolo, yet to make his first start for Villa since joining on loan from Galatasaray last month, had been criticised for some of his recent displays for the national team, which included a substitute appearance in last week’s disappointing 1-1 draw in North Macedonia. But speaking after a win which moved Italy up to second in Group C, behind leaders England, he claimed it has only served to spur him on.

Zaniolo said: “There is responsibility and I accept criticism, because it’s fair that people expect a lot from us. In fact, the criticism motivates me to do better and prove myself. You can have some days that are better than others, but the important thing is to always sweat for the shirt.

“Italy is not just a team, it is a whole country cheering us on and we are representing them, so must respect the jersey. I don’t think I ever stopped. I always do what the gaffer asks me and make myself available. I’m often labeled as somebody who’s not respectful and over the top, but that’s not the case. I’ve always been the same in any team I’ve played with.”

Zaniolo is one of several Villa players due to report back at Bodymoor Heath today as Villa ramp up preparations for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

It is the first of seven matches in 23 days for Unai Emery’s team and Zaniolo, who came off the bench in games against Burnley and Liverpool prior to the international break, is guaranteed chances to push for more regular playing time.

The former Roma star will also be available for Villa’s Europa Conference League group stage opener at Legia Warsaw next Thursday, having been ineligible for the qualifying round tie with Hibernian.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, meanwhile, has hinted his international career could be nearing a conclusion.

The 33-year-old earned his 68th cap for Sweden on Tuesday, but a 3-1 defeat to Austria left them facing an uphill task to qualify for next summer’s tournament.