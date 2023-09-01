Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch completes Bradford City loan move

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch has completed a fourth loan move away from The Hawthorns - having joined Bradford City until the end of the season.

Rayhaan Tulloch has made a loan move to Bradford City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Rayhaan Tulloch has made a loan move to Bradford City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 22-year-old has made seven senior appearances for Albion since making his debut in an FA Cup tie against Brighton in January 2019.

He spent time with League of Ireland outfit Dundalk earlier this year, netting five times in 19 outings.

Now he has joined Mark Hughes' League Two side - who currently sit 12th in the table.

Following his move to the Yorkshire club, Tulloch admitted that he feels he will fit in at Valley Parade.

He said: "I am looking forward to it. This is a massive club and I am ready to get going.

“I have watched some of the games and I like the way the team plays. This is the kind of place I want to be, and I feel I will fit in here.

“Hopefully I will bring goals, assists and creativity, and just excitement on the football pitch. All being well, that is the sort of stuff I will deliver.

“I do not like losing, so the aim is to win every weekend. That is what I want to do. There is a nice vibe at the training ground and I want to show everyone what I can bring to this team, and make a statement.”

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News