West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch completes Bradford City loan move

Rayhaan Tulloch has made a loan move to Bradford City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 22-year-old has made seven senior appearances for Albion since making his debut in an FA Cup tie against Brighton in January 2019.

He spent time with League of Ireland outfit Dundalk earlier this year, netting five times in 19 outings.

Now he has joined Mark Hughes' League Two side - who currently sit 12th in the table.

Following his move to the Yorkshire club, Tulloch admitted that he feels he will fit in at Valley Parade.

He said: "I am looking forward to it. This is a massive club and I am ready to get going.

“I have watched some of the games and I like the way the team plays. This is the kind of place I want to be, and I feel I will fit in here.

“Hopefully I will bring goals, assists and creativity, and just excitement on the football pitch. All being well, that is the sort of stuff I will deliver.