UEFA Conference League: Aston Villa to face AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw & Zrinjski Mostar

By Jonny Drury

Aston Villa will face AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw & HŠK Zrinjski Mostar in their first UEFA Conference League group stage campaign.

Villa overcame Hibs to reach the group stages

Villa swept aside Hibernian in the final qualifying round - following up a 5-0 first leg win with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Villa Park on Thursday night.

It was Villa's first European clash with 13 years - having competed in the 2010/2011 Europa League.

Now they have learned their three opponents for the upcoming group stages.

Villa were drawn out as the second side in Group E, alongside Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, who were beaten by eventual winners West Ham in last season's competition.

They also had a nervous route to the group stages, having beaten Brann on penalties in the final qualifying round.

Unai Emery's side will also face Legia Warsaw, who were also on the winning side of a penalty shoot-out on Thursday evening, beating Midtjylland to reach the group stages.

And making up the group is HŠK Zrinjski Mostar, who become the first Bosnian side to compete in the Conference League group stages.

The full fixture list and match calendar is set to be released by Saturday at the latest.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

