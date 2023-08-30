Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa linked with Barcelona's Clement Lenglet

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Villa have been linked with a move for Barcelona centre-half Clement Lenglet.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The 28-year-old France international spent last season on loan with Spurs, making 26 appearances, before returning to the Catalan giants in the close season.

However, he is not in boss Xavi’s plans and looks likely to leave the Nou Camp during the current transfer window.

With Villa defender Tyrone Mings likely to miss most, if not all, of the season with a serious knee ligament injury, reports in Spain suggest boss Unai Emery could look to lenglet to bolster his backline.

Emery has Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos as senior centre-halves but has, at times, employed the trio together as a back three meaning he may seek further back-up in that position.

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News