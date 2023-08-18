Aston Villa new boy Nicolo Zaniolo has 'realised a dream' after sealing loan move

Nicolo Zaniolo

The 24-year-old Italy international has joined from Galatasaray on an initial season-long loan, with a £22million option to buy.

Zaniolo, who can play in several attacking positions, is determined to prove his quality in the Premier League.

He said: “It is the most important championship in the world.

“It was my dream when I was young that one day I would play in the Premier League. Now I’m here and I can’t wait to play.

“Aston Villa is one of the best teams in England and in the Premier League. I want to play and show my quality.

“Unai Emery is one of the greatest coaches in the world. And for me, this is a big occasion to show my quality. For the team, it’s a chance to do big things.”

Zaniolo, who arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday and finally saw his move rubber stamped on Friday night, is Villa’s fourth signing of the summer after Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Boss Emery is keen to add at least one more forward before the window closes on September 1.

Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna also remains a target but while the Argentina international is keen to join, reports in Spain on Friday claimed the clubs were no closer to an agreement over the fee.