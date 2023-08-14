Aston Villa's Unai Emery unbowed by opening day Newcastle thrashing

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa were thumped 5-1 on Tyneside, their heaviest defeat since Emery took charge last November.

The Spaniard admitted his team were second best but believes they can rediscover the strong mentality which defined their surge up the Premier League during the second half of last season.

He said: “We were aware last year what our power was and how we were stronger in our structure and the mentality we created.

“We finished last year by getting our objective and I do not doubt now we will do the same in our structure and mentality.

“To lose 5-1 is bigger than normal, of course. But Newcastle are feeling strong at home and deserved to win. They were consistent for 90 minutes and we weren’t.”

A debut goal for record signing was the biggest positive for Villa on a day they lost defender Tyrone Mings to serious injury.

Diaby fired home a leveller after Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring for the hosts but it was Newcastle who stormed to victory with Alexander Isak netting twice before substitutes Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes completed the rout.

“It was good news to watch Moussa playing and feeling good,” said Emery. “His adaptation in the position we are trying to get with him was good and he scored and played well.