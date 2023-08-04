Admaston are blazing a trail on and off the pitch

Admaston Juniors

The club was founded in 1973 and has previously had the likes of the late former Villa forward Dalian Atkinson, ex-Ipswich Town defender Irvin Gernon, and current Chelsea youngster Dylan Williams on its books.

But it’s the community which has made Admaston such a long-running and successful institution, and Hale has even claimed it may be the longest running junior club in the area.

“For Admaston as a club to reach its 50th anniversary is a huge milestone. I did some research and I can’t find any local junior clubs that have been around as long as Admaston,” Hale explains.

“There are teams that have been around longer, but they all have senior teams as well. So as an out-and-out dedicated junior club - it’s a great achievement.

“We’re keen to progress the clubs and keep things moving forward.”

One cause which is close to the club’s heart is the Ben Corfield Football Fund.

Ben was playing for Admaston Juniors when he was suddenly diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

He underwent an awful ordeal, but Ben and his family were supported by Admaston and the Birmingham Children’s hospital.

After finishing his treatment, Ben’s parents would take him to watch Admaston, as he waited for the day that he could return to the pitch.

And out of a feeling of frustration, his father Jason decided to organise a charity match with a group of parents from Admaston.

“Thankfully, my good friend Andy [Pryce] and the people down at Telford United allowed us to play at the Brookshead Stadium,” Jason revealed.

“We decided to have this charity match and we did a raffle, and people donated prizes left, right, and centre.

“By the end of the football game, and by the time we’d finished the big raffle, I think we’d raised over £3,000. We were going to split that money between Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Princess Royal.

“Essentially, the charity we’ve been doing ever since was born out of that one football game, which was a combination of Admaston and Telford players combined.”

Telford chairman Andy Pryce is the current sponsor at Admaston, but kindly offered to use the Ben Corfield Football Fund as the front-of-the-shirt sponsor instead of his Pryce Building company.

As a result, Pryce was presented with the ‘Fred Ellis Memorial Trophy’, which is usually given to a member of the committee or someone who has gone above and beyond in the season.

Pryce was very touched by the gesture, but modestly suggested there were others more worthy of the award.

“That was a nice touch from them. They didn’t have to do it,” Pryce says.

“I am sure there’s lots of people that do a lot of hard work in non-league football that keep clubs like Admaston Juniors running.

“It was very nice but I am sure there’s more people worthy of that trophy than me. It was a great gesture and one that I’m proud to receive.”

But Jason believes that kind of statement speaks volumes of Pryce’s character, and has hailed his contribution to the club.

“Andy is a very good friend of mine. It’s a measure of his generosity and modesty that he would say such a thing,” Corfield observes.

“He very generously offered for Ben’s charity to go onto the front and he would go onto the back.

“But that’s Andy down to a T. He doesn’t generally want much fuss, and is very well liked and respected within our community.

“Andy and his family have been a great support to me and the charity ever since it’s inception.”

The Ben Corfield Football Fund and Admaston Juniors is intimately intertwined. And Jason, who is the chair of the fund, is determined to continue his tremendous work by raising more money for worthy causes.

“We’re always trying to think of different ways to raise money. Then that money comes in, and we essentially give it out,” Jason reveals.

“And over the years, we’ve supported many hospitals that have helped Ben and kids alike. And that could be as far away as Edinburgh, and our local hospital here in Telford.

“The big one would be the support we’ve tried to give to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, but also aside from that, we’ve helped causes such as Cure Leukaemia, the and Children Brain Tumour Research centre in Nottingham.

“Institutions like that are constantly working hard to try and help kids who are unwell. Whatever money we can raise and put their way always helps the grand scheme of things and we also help individual cases.

“We’ve sent various amounts of money to children that needed help and that’s been great. And we will continue to do that. We like to think that we’re unique in that we’re a charity that helps charities so to speak.”

Admaston Juniors are looking for players to join a new creche team next season, which will be for children in Reception and Year 1.