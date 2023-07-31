Notification Settings

The Big Kick-Off: Wrexham are back in the EFL

FootballPublished: Comments

Wrexham have made their long-awaited return to the Football League for the 2023/24 season.

Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the National League trophy

After a dominant campaign last time out, in which they picked up a record 111 points in the National League, they will be keen to kick on and continue their rise up the leagues.

Hollywood heroes Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to invest handsomely into the Welsh side and continue to attract quality talent to the club.

Last season’s saviour Ben Foster has renewed his contract for what will surely be his final season after an impressive 21-year career.

Experienced defender Will Boyle has been added to the squad after joining from Championship side Huddersfield Town. Boyle made 18 appearances in the Championship last season and adds quality and EFL experience to Phil Parkinson’s squad.

The Red Dragons are currently the bookies favourites to win League Two and pressure will be on Parkinson to deliver promotion for a second season running.

A high-profile pre-season tour to America to play against Manchester United and LA Galaxy will also have increased the attention on the Welsh club.

Wrexham will be under a lot of pressure and scrutiny from the outside world due to their owners and their recent success, and anything other than promotion would feel rather anticlimactic, amid the impending release of the second series of Welcome to Wrexham.

