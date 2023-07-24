Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson set to join Nice on season-long loan

Aston Villa's Morgan Sanson is set to join Nice

The 28-year-old has left Villa’s pre-season tour of the USA to complete a move which could eventually seal his permanent departure from the Premier League club.

Sanson has started just six league matches since arriving from Marseille for £13million in January, 2021.

The former France under-21 international, who has two years remaining on his contract, spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg and the move to Nice is thought to include an option to buy.

Boss Unai Emery confirmed Sanson was “very close” to leaving after watching Villa draw 3-3 with Newcastle in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Another midfielder, Leander Dendoncker, has remained in the UK after his partner gave birth.