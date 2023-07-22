Villa sign French winger Moussa Diaby

The French winger has arrived for a deal that is understood to be worth up to £51.9million, breaking the transfer record deal for Emi Buendia in 2021 that was worth an initial £33million.
“I will always look back happily and gratefully on my time in Leverkusen,” Diaby said.
“Now I want to take the next step, start a new chapter.”
Diaby joined the German club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and notched 49 goals and 48 assists from his 173 games for the side.
The 24-year-old has 10 caps for France and made his international debut in 2021.
He becomes Villa’s third signing of the summer after Youri Tielemans from Leicester and Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal.
Diaby has already joined his Villa team-mates in the United States for their pre-season tour.