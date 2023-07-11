Mark Miles wants West Brom to rally together in battle against adversity

West Brom fans have snapped up season tickets in their numbers

Albion are continuing to work under financial constraints this summer with a loss of Premier League parachute payments and no investment from absent controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, who is looking to sell the club.

The Baggies' financial outlook was laid bare in the accounts published to June 2022, where it was confirmed a "material uncertainty" about the club's ability to continue if cash is not raised.

Despite this, and with the club yet to get its summer transfer business under way with rivals stealing a march, Albion supporters have shown a message of defiance in snapping up season tickets at a rapid rate – more, in fact, than any point over the last decade.

Miles, a long-serving employee, hopes staff and fans can continue to unite. He said: "The one thing I'm really keen to do is a one club one badge philosophy, everyone wearing the badge is in it together, be it staff internally, the women's team, academy, foundation.

"But also the supporters as well, we all want the same thing.

"I've been here 20 years, my son is 22 and all he's known is me working at this club, it's working to drive the club forwards.

"I was talking to Carlos, there's something unique about this club, it's intangible, you can't put your finger on it, something special, I was only coming for a few years and 20 years later I'm still here."

As of last Friday Albion had sold 16,500 season tickets with a particular spike in the younger demographic. The club have aimed to bring the average age down in recent years.

"Let's get behind everybody, there are challenges we all know that, but I will deal with those for the best of the club," Miles continued.

"We need supporters and staff to get behind Carlos and the team. Success on the pitch breeds success off it, hopefully success off it can help on it as well.