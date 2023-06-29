Marvelous Nakamba wages a sticking point

The Zimbabwe international is a target for Luton after helping them win promotion to the Premier League while on loan last season but his salary is understood to be a potential sticking point for the Hatters.
Nakamba, who joined from Club Brugge for £11million in 2019, is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park but the club ideally want to receive a fee for a player who has a year remaining on his contract. A loan deal would be considered later in the window, should a permanent switch not be deemed possible.
Villa are interested in Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and will also look to offload Morgan Sanson, while any offers for Leander Dendoncker will be considered should they add further to their midfield options.