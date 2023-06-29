Marvelous Nakamba wages a sticking point

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba

The Zimbabwe international is a target for Luton after helping them win promotion to the Premier League while on loan last season but his salary is understood to be a potential sticking point for the Hatters.

Nakamba, who joined from Club Brugge for £11million in 2019, is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park but the club ideally want to receive a fee for a player who has a year remaining on his contract. A loan deal would be considered later in the window, should a permanent switch not be deemed possible.